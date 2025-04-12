Thane MACT awards Rs 19.24 lakh compensation to parents of man killed in motorcycle accident

Advocate S T Kadam, representing the petitioners, said the accident occurred on the night of November 23, 2018, when the victim, Rahul Jadhav, was riding his motorcycle on the Mumbra-Panvel Road, and a speeding two-wheeler coming from the wrong side collided with the vehicle

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 19.24 lakh to the family of a 22-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2018, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT member S N Shah passed the order on April 4, and a copy of the same was made available on Saturday.

The deceased man's parents filed the petition under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Rahul sustained severe head injuries and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Nerul, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR was registered under section 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the rider of the offending vehicle.

The case proceeded ex parte against the respondent, Motiram Shalik Kadu, the registered owner of the offending motorcycle, due to non-submission of a written statement despite due notice, reported PTI.

The petitioners relied on the FIR, eyewitness statements, spot panchnama, inquest panchnama, and the provisional cause of death certificate to establish the accident and the negligence of the respondent's vehicle, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT ordered the opponent to deposit the compensation amount with it within a month.

As per the order, the petitioners will receive Rs 4.62 lakh each and Rs 5 lakh each will be kept in fixed deposits in nationalized banks for five years in their names.

Tribunal awards Rs 7.4 lakh compensation to woman injured in 2019 E-way accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded compensation of Rs 7.4 lakh to a woman who was injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in 2019, reported PTI.

The copy of the order passed by MACT Member S N Shah on April 3 was made available on Friday, reported PTI.

In her claim petition in MACT, Sushma Ashok Bagal said the accident occurred on October 31, 2019, on the Expressway when she was travelling with her family in a car from Pune to Thane, reported PTI.

A Shivneri bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), crashed into the car, causing a three-car pile-up and leaving Bagal injured, the petition said. The notional income of Bagal, then 42, was estimated at Rs 8,000 per month.

The tribunal held the bus driver liable for rash and negligent driving. It rejected MSRTC's contention that the accident was due to the negligence of multiple drivers, including the one operating Bagal's car and an unidentified vehicle allegedly taking a U-turn, reported PTI.

The Tribunal awarded Rs 7.4 lakh compensation, including loss of future income and medical expenses, to Bagal. It ordered MSRTC to pay the amount with 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing the petition (October 2020).

