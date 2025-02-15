Breaking News
Thane MACT awards Rs 11.15 lakh compensation to woman injured in autorickshaw accident

Updated on: 15 February,2025 02:16 PM IST

Thane MACT awards Rs 11.15 lakh compensation to woman injured in autorickshaw accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 11.15 lakh to a woman who suffered injuries in an autorickshaw accident in 2014, reported news agency PTI.


Chairman S B Agrawal awarded the compensation to Shamim Iqbal Sheth, a former hospital administrator, who suffered partial disability due to the accident, reported PTI.


A copy of the order passed on February 12, was made available on Saturday.


As per the case details, Sheth was travelling in an autorickshaw on October 28, 2014, when it collided with a car near Sanjay Gandhi National Park flyover. The autorickshaw driver was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner, reported PTI.

The woman sustained grievous injuries, underwent three surgeries and suffered partial disability in her left lower limb. Consequently, she lost her job as a receptionist-cum-administrator at a hospital, where she earned Rs 18,500 per month, reported PTI.

The tribunal found that the autorickshaw driver was responsible for the accident. Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, which had insured the vehicle, contested the claim, arguing that the driver lacked a valid driving licence, reported PTI.

However, the court held the owner and insurer jointly and severally liable.

Chairman Agrawal acknowledged the claimant's suffering but ruled that her disability would not significantly impact her future earning capacity.

The tribunal ordered that the Rs 11.15 lakh compensation be paid with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date the petition was filed until realisation.

(With inputs from PTI)

