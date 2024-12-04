The accident took place on February 24, 2020, when the victims were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Chinchoti Vasai to Bhayander in the district and the vehicle ran into a truck parked dangerously on the road without any warning

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane MACT awards compensation of Rs 30 lakh to kin of accident victims x 00:00

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 30.5 lakh in total to the relatives of two persons who lost their lives in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in 2020, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place on February 24, 2020, when the victims were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Chinchoti Vasai to Bhayander in the district and the vehicle ran into a truck parked dangerously on the road without any warning, reported PTI.

The two families filed separate petitions seeking compensation from the truck's owners.

In the order passed on November 29, Thane MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal held that the truck driver was at fault, and directed its owners and the insurer firm to pay compensation with interest at 7.5 per cent p.a. from the date of filing of the claim, reported PTI.

In the first petition, the Thane MACT awarded a compensation of Rs 13,66,000 to victim Sandip Markandey Chavan's mother Malati (56) and sisters Kirandevi (22) and Priya (20), reported PTI.

Sandip (22) was earning a monthly income of Rs 8,000 at the time of death and the compensation was calculated accordingly.

The Thane MACT also awarded a compensation of Rs 16,90,000 to Virendra Singh (49) and Gayatridevi Singh (44), parents of victim Mukesh (20), reported PTI.

The tribunal took into account the fact that Mukesh was earning Rs 12,000 per month at the time of his death.

Thane MACT awards Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to family of man killed in car crash

In October, The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 39-year-old man killed in a car crash five years ago, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation, reported PTI.

The copy of the order passed on October 7.

The accident occurred on February 22, 2020, when the victim, Sandesh Kusam, was travelling in a car on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in a tunnel, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT found that rash and negligent driving had caused the accident, and the victim died due to the injuries, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT determined a total compensation amount of Rs 76.3 lakh, including Rs 75.6 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

(With inputs from PTI)