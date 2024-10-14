Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 39-year-old man killed in a car crash five years ago, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation, reported PTI.

The copy of the order passed on October 7 was made available on Sunday.

The accident occurred on February 22, 2020, when the victim, Sandesh Kusam, was travelling in a car on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in a tunnel, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT found that rash and negligent driving had caused the accident, and the victim died due to the injuries, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT determined a total compensation amount of Rs 76.3 lakh, including Rs 75.6 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

MACT awards Rs 24.54 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2013, reported PTI.

MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of a tempo and United India Insurance, to pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum, reported PTI.

The copy of the order dated October 4 was made available on Saturday.

Advocate PV Rao appeared for the deceased man's family, while the owner of the vehicle did not appear, and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

Advocate Rao informed the tribunal that the deceased, Sabir Haroon Saldurkar (30), was working with Metito (Overseas) Qatar WLL, Doha, Qatar, and earned Rs. 50,000 per month, reported PTI.

On November 28, 2013, Saldurkar was proceeding on his motorcycle from Dapoli towards Harne when a tempo driven in a rash and negligent manner knocked him down, and he died of the injuries, he said, reported PTI.

The tribunal ordered a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family, including Rs 15,000 towards loss of estate, Rs 40,000 towards loss of filial consortium, and Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses, reported PTI.

It also ordered Rs 13 lakh to be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife and Rs 10 lakh in his daughter's name.

(With inputs from PTI)