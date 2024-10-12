Thane MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of a tempo and United India Insurance, to pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane MACT awards Rs 24.54 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident x 00:00

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2013, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of a tempo and United India Insurance, to pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum, reported PTI.

The copy of the order dated October 4 was made available on Saturday.

Advocate PV Rao appeared for the deceased man's family, while the owner of the vehicle did not appear, and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

Advocate Rao informed the Thane MACT that the deceased, Sabir Haroon Saldurkar (30), was working with Metito (Overseas) Qatar WLL, Doha, Qatar, and earned Rs. 50,000 per month, reported PTI.

On November 28, 2013, Saldurkar was proceeding on his motorcycle from Dapoli towards Harne when a tempo driven in a rash and negligent manner knocked him down, and he died of the injuries, he said, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT ordered a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family, including Rs 15,000 towards loss of estate, Rs 40,000 towards loss of filial consortium, and Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses, reported PTI.

It also ordered Rs 13 lakh to be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife and Rs 10 lakh in his daughter's name.

Tribunal awards Rs 23.5 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorbike accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family of a 30-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2018, reported PTI.

Both the owner and insurer of the motorcycle, which Yusuf Ibrahim Inamdar was riding pillion, are jointly and severally liable for the compensation, the MACT presided over by Chairman S B Agrawal said in the order passed on September 25, reported PTI.

Inamdar was riding a pillion on November 11, 2018, when the motorbike collided with another vehicle (not specified in the order) while on Murbad-Kalyan road.

The rider of the motorcycle, owned by Ganesh Krishnan Iyer, failed to apply brakes or control the vehicle, resulting in Inamdar sustaining severe injuries to which he later succumbed, the man's wife and mother told the tribunal, reported PTI.

The motorcycle owner did not appear before the tribunal, hence the matter was decided ex-parte against him. The vehicle's insurer, however, opposed the claim on various grounds.

The tribunal ruled in favour of the petitioners, stipulating that both the owner and insurer of the motorcycle are jointly and severally liable for the compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh, reported PTI.

To ensure the financial security of the petitioners, the tribunal ordered that Rs 20 lakh be placed in a fixed deposit in the name of Inamdar's 31-year-old wife for five years, allowing her to access the quarterly interest, reported PTI.

Similarly, Rs 3 lakh should be deposited in the name of the deceased's 58-year-old mother for the same duration.

The remaining amount, along with the accrued interest, is to be paid directly to Inamdar's wife, the MACT said.

(With inputs from PTI)