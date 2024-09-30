Breaking News
Maharashtra: MACT awards Rs 42.64 lakh compensation to man injured in Thane road accident

Updated on: 30 September,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The petitioner has suffered permanent disability, which impacts his future earning capacity, MACT member S N Shah observed in the order passed on August 28

Representational Image

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 42.64 lakh to a 45-year-old man who suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a bus in Thane in 2020, reported news agency PTI.


The petitioner has suffered permanent disability, which impacts his future earning capacity, MACT member S N Shah observed in the order passed on August 28.


A copy of the order was made available on Sunday.


The petitioner, Vijay Devaji Baraskar, was standing under a bridge near the Kashimira police station when a speeding bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking hit him on October 19, 2020, his lawyer Sachin L Mane told the tribunal, reported PTI.

The Thane road accident resulted in severe injuries to Baraskar, necessitating immediate hospitalisation and surgery at a hospital in Mira Road area.

His treatment continues till date, and after the Thane road accident he has been diagnosed with 60 per cent "permanent partial disability", Mane said, reported PTI.

The lawyer also told the tribunal that Baraskar worked in the sales department of a private company and earned Rs 20,680 per month.

The man sought a compensation of Rs 60.5 lakh, citing loss of income, medical expenses, as well as pain and suffering, reported PTI.

The BEST officials denied the allegations, arguing the driver was operating the vehicle at a slow speed and that the man was crossing the road carelessly while using a mobile phone.

After a thorough examination of the evidence, including medical records and witness testimonies, the tribunal ruled in favour of Baraskar, reported PTI.

The MACT observed that the petitioner has suffered permanent disability, which impacts his future earning capacity.

It awarded him Rs 42.64 lakh compensation, including for future loss of income, medical costs, pain and suffering, disfiguration and other expenses, reported PTI.

The tribunal ordered the opponent (BEST Undertaking) to deposit the total compensation amount along with an interest at eight per cent per annum within one month, reported PTI.

If the payment is delayed, the interest rate will increase to 8.5 per cent, it said.

The compensation will be disbursed with a significant portion (Rs 10 lakh) to be kept in a fixed deposit for the petitioner's future security, the tribunal said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

