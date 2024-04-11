Breaking News
Man killed while crossing road: MACT asks BEST to pay kin Rs 15.66 lakh as compensation

Updated on: 11 April,2024 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In their application, Yadav's wife and daughter claimed the bus was driven rashly, while BEST contended that the deceased was under the influence of liquor when the accident took place

BEST. Representative Image

Listen to this article
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) directed Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to pay Rs 15.66 lakh as compensation to the kin of a 47-year-old man who died in an accident involving the civic undertaking's bus, reported news wire PTI.


The incident dates back to February 2018, when deceased Umakant Yadav was hit by a BEST bus while crossing the road in Kalachowki area, Mumbai. Yadav was taken to the hospital, however, he lost his life.


Also Read: Mumbai court acquits 28 Shiv Sena workers in 2005 rioting case owing to discrepancies in prosecution case


In their application, Yadav's wife and daughter claimed the bus was driven rashly, while BEST contended that the deceased was under the influence of liquor when the accident took place. The kin sought Rs 25 lakh and interest on it as the compensation, after submitting that Yadav was working in an oil depot and was earning Rs 15,000 per month at the time of the accident, PTI report said.

As per PTI report, in its order of April 3, MACT Mumbai said the claimants had proved that the accident took place due to the BEST bus being driven negligently.
The MACT said BEST had not brought on record any evidence to show Yadav was drunk at the time of the accident. The tribunal, however, noted that the family of the deceased could not prove his occupation and income.

"In absence of any proof of income, but considering the fact the deceased was maintaining a family of four persons, it would be just and proper to consider Rs 8,000 per month as notional income of the deceased," the MACT order said. 

It directed BEST to pay Rs 15.66 lakh along with interest as compensation. The MACT said Rs 7 lakh from this amount will go to the deceased's daughter and the rest to his widow.

(With PTI inputs)

