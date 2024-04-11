Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga police arrest 3 persons for running fake call center, luring customers for 'double returns'

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The first accused was arrested from Mumbai airport and the police also seized debit cards, credit cards, cheque books, mobile phones and sim cards from him

The Matunga police in Mumbai apprehended three alleged accused for running a fake call center and luring the customers to invest in the stock market for 'double returns'. The matter came to light when the complainant Chandrashekhar Taware (56) approached the Matunga police station to register an FIR in the case.


According to the police, "The complainant received a call in the month of February and the caller gave him the information about stock market. The caller told to the victim that if he invests in Profit Bull & M/S L B Enterprises, he would receive huge profits. The victim got attracted to the offer and agreed to invest Rs 7,000 after downloading the Profit Bull app."


"The victim then invested Rs 8.33 lakh through the app. The caller had stated that the victim could withdraw the money from the app. However, when the victim tried to withdraw the money, he failed. As the victim realised that he has been cheated and duped, he approached the police station and registered an FIR. The police immediately came into action and started the investigation," the official said.


The police said that after a thorough technical investigation, one Bahadur Bhadoriya (62) was arrested from Mumbai Airport. The cops also seized four debit cards, four credit cards, five cheque books, three mobile phones and five sim cards from the accused.

During the investigation, Bhadoriya confessed that he was not the only one involved in the crime. Based on his inputs the police nabbed Ankit alias Rajkumar Shinde (30) and Sanjay Bairagi (28). They confessed of running the fake call center for about 1.5 years, the police said.

The trio have been booked under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

