Father-daughter duo booked for 'unnatural' death of man at their Palghar house

The complaint said the victim was a married man; he was in love with the accused woman and used to visit her Palghar house regularly

Police have registered a case against a woman and her father in connection with the "unnatural" death of a 29-year-old man, who was in a relationship with her, at their residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2021, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The FIR against the duo was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a policeman attached to the Manickpur police station in the district, under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The main accused have been identified as Nilesh Khara and his daughter, residents of Manickpur, he said, reported PTI.

The complaint said the victim, Sikandar Mobin Ansari, was a married man. He was in love with the accused woman and used to visit her Palghar house regularly. In June 2021, he went there and entered into an argument with the father-daughter duo. During their altercation, the victim, who was allegedly intoxicated, collapsed, he said, reported PTI.

He was rushed to a hospital by his family members who reached the spot, but was declared dead by doctors, the police official said.

His autopsy report from the J J Hospital in Mumbai, where the body was sent, suggested that it was an unnatural death due to head injury. Based on the report, police registered the case against the man and his daughter, the official said, adding that further investigation is on, reported PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old social worker on several occasions and impregnating her, an official said, reported PTI.

The 40-year-old accused, Nitin Gavand, hails from Avre village at Uran in Raigad district, while the victim belongs to Kopri in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, he said, reported PTI.

"In 2018, the accused befriended the victim and assured to take care of her son. He repeatedly raped her at different locations and impregnated her. He also forced her to undergo abortion," the official of Vashi police station said.

"Besides this, he purchased herbal medicines worth Rs 50,000 from the victim, but paid only Rs 31,500 in return," he said, reported PTI.

The case against him was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 376(2()(n) (repeated rape of same woman), 420 (cheating), 313 (causing miscarriage and death of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a probe was on.

(With inputs from PTI)