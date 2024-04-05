Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a financial dispute

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 27-year-old held for pushing man to death at quarry in Palghar x 00:00

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a financial dispute in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The suspect identified as Balram Lalchand Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara, has been arrested in connection with the death of Brijesh Kamtaprasad Chourasia (41), whose body was found in a stone quarry in January, deputy commissioner of police - Zone III- Virar Jayant Bajbale said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially Brijesh Chourasia's sister had expressed serious doubt that some unidentified persons had murdered him. Following which a probe was launched by the police. The investigation team of police officials zeroed in on Balram Yadav who was seen with Brijesh Chourasia at the quarry on the day he died, the official said, according to the PTI.

During interrogations, Balram Yadav claimed that he had borrowed Rs 55,000 from the victim and had returned Rs 22,000. But Brijesh Chourasia had harassed and tortured him and forced him to sign on a stamp paper stating that he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh, he said.

The police is further investigating the matter to verify the suspect's claims.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Gorai police in Mumbai arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting and abetting the suicide of her 21-year-old live-in partner by threatening to register a false case of rape against him after their breakup.

The deceased, identified as Swapnil Sadu Hadal, was a resident of Palghar and worked as a cook in a resort at Gorai.

The arrest comes over a fortnight after the man had ended his life as police investigation revealed that the woman had indeed harassed the victim.

According to the police, Hadal’s body was found hanging in the house of the accused woman, who worked as a housekeeper at the same resort. The police recorded statements from witnesses, including resort staff and Hadal’s family members after which the police began to investigate the matter and later arrested the woman who had had an altercation on the day of the alleged murder.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!