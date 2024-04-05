Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Raj Thackeray-led MNS's 'Padwa Melava' at Shivaji Park, check details

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS's Padwa Melava at Shivaji Park on April 9

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) annual rally, 'Padwa Melava' at Shivaji Park.

The police said, whereas Maharahtra Navnirman Sena is going to mark 'Padwa Melava' on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai.

In order to participate in the Padwa Melava, many supporters and followers of MNS from all over Maharashtra are likely to come at Shivaji Park, Dadar with their vehicles. As large number of vehicles are expected on Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway, traffic congestions especially on the road leading to the function's venue is very likely. Hence it is necessary to make an order for traffic management.



"In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the traffic notification order was being issued," the police said.

The traffic notification was issued Samadhan Pawar, DCP, (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

The said order shall remain in force on 09/04/2024 between 13.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.

No Parking

- S.V.S.Road (From Siddhivinayak MandirJunction up to Yes Bank junction)

- Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar.

- M. B. Raut Marg.

- Pandurang Naik Marg(Road no 5).

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg.

- Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction).

- N. C. Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar.

Traffic to be regulated on below mentioned roads

- S.V.S. Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank Junction.

Alternate Route: Siddhivinayak Junction up to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church-Left turn-Gokhale Road- L. J. Road.

From Raja Badhe Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Road (North) junction, Dadar.

Alternate Route: L. J. Road- Gokhale Road- Steelman Junction right turntowards S. V. S



Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Road for South bound traffic.

Alternate Route: From Raja bade Junction towards L. J .Road.

Gadkari Chowk Junction up to Keluskar road (south & North), Dadar.

Alternate Route: Motorists shall use M. B. Raut Marg.

Instruction for participants of Padwa Melava

The police said, vehicles coming from various areas for the Maharahtra Navnirman Sena's Padwa Melava shall drop the participants at the following alightment points and proceed for parking at designated places as follows.

1. Western and Northern Suburbs :-Vehicles coming from western and Northern suburbs through Western Express Highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Matunga Railway station to Ruparel collage area and proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bunder, India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Kamagar Stadium and on Senapati Bapat Road, While Light Motor Vehicles can be park at Kohinoor PPL Parking.

2. Eastern Suburbs :- Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway shall alight participants near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K. 4 Roads.

3. City and South Mumbai:- Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Aappasaheb Marathe Marg, similarly, Vehicles using B. A. Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking at designated parking place at Five Garden or RA.K. 4 Road.

Parking arrangements

1. Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar

2. Kamagar Stadium ( Senapati Bapat Marg)

3. India Bull Finance Center PPL parking-Elphinstone, Mumbai. 4. Kohinoor PPL parking, Shivajipark, Mumbai

5. Aappasaheb Marathe Marg, 6. Periphery of Five Gardens, Matunga

7. Reti Bandar (Mahim) 8. R.A.K. 4 Road

