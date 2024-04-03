A man, accused of murder, who was on the run for 29 years after allegedly murdering his colleague in Maharashtra's Palghar has been arrested

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Murder accused arrested 29 years after crime in Palghar x 00:00

A man who was on the run for nearly three decades after allegedly murdering his colleague in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested by the police, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

He was arrested from neighbouring Gujarat, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, the man identified as Haresh Babu Patel alias Nayka (55) was held from his village in Valsad district, said Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil.

Victim Mohan Sukur Dubli (50), who hailed from Virar, and Patel who hails from Pardi in Valsad district, worked as masons at a construction site at Jiwdanipada near Saphale in Palghar, the official said, as per the PTI.

The two had had a dispute over some issue. On April 19, 1995, they had a quarrel and Patel allegedly hacked Dubli to death using a spade, the news agency reported.

Saphale police arrested Haresh Patel from his village in Valsad two days later, but he escaped from custody, SP Patil said.

A Local Crime Branch team led by inspector Anil Vibhute got a tip-off that the accused was in his village, following which he was picked up on Tuesday, SP Patil said, adding that his custody was handed over to Saphale police and further probe was on, the PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Jalna Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday exhumed the body of an 11-year-old boy in Jalna district after his mother alleged that he was killed by his father, a police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the boy, Ariyan Bhatsode, died under mysterious circumstances in Malegaon village of Jalna tehsil on March 30, an official said.

The Jalna Police decided to exhume the body after the boy's mother Sindubai lodged a complaint alleging that her estranged husband Raosaheb Bhatsode was involved in the death and the last rites had been performed hastily, inspector Suresh Unwane said, as per the PTI.

Sindubai lived separately in Buldhana district of Maharashtra due to some marital dispute, and the father had recently brought the boy to Malegaon, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

On March 30, Sindubai was informed that her son had met with an accident, and when she reached Malegaon, she saw the boy's body, which bore some marks, the official said.

The last rites were conducted hastily by the family without informing the police, he said.

The local court's permission was sought to exhume the body for further investigation, the official said, adding that the boy's father has been detained for questioning, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!