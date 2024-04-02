Maharashtra: Two held for fraudulently withdrawing senior citizens money at ATM kiosks in Navi Mumbai

Two men have been arrested for allegedly targeting senior citizens at ATM centres in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra and fraudulently withdrawing money from their accounts under the pretext of offering help, police said

These incidents were reported from various nodes of Navi Mumbai and Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said.

The accused, identified as Sayyen Kamluddin Khan (34) and Mohammad Shaban Ilias Khan (44) were nabbed by officials of crime unit II of Panvel on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai Police stated in an official release, as per the PTI.

The police had received a complaint from a senior citizen that he was cheated of Rs 1 lakh at an ATM kiosk in Kamothe area, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Police scrutinised CCTV footage and monitored suspicious activities at ATM kiosks. The breakthrough came when they identified the vehicle of the suspects and subsequently apprehended them," as per the release, according to the PTI.

The police recovered Rs 80,000 and a car from the duo during the investigation.

"They used to target senior citizens at ATM kiosks under the pretext of helping them in the withdrawal of money. They would replace original debit cards and use them for withdrawing money," as per the release, as per the PTI.

The police in Kamothe are conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a senior official of a prominent private bank along with its retired staffer for allegedly conning a man from Thane district into paying Rs 33 lakh on the pretext of share trading, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The arrest was made by officials of the cyber wing of the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra last week, he said, as per the PTI.

"A serving senior official and former employee - both from the Ulhasnagar branch of a private bank - were arrested for the crime," senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber police station said, according to the PTI.

The accused lured the victim into investing money into share trading by promising him good returns, he said.

"They made the victim pay Rs 33,05,023 through online mode. Later, when the victim sought his invested amount along with returns, they gave evasive answers. Following that, a case was registered," he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

