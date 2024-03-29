Thane: Police recover stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 15 lakhs; 1 held

Firoz alias Monu Nayeem Khan, 29, stole 22 expensive phones worth Rs 16.71 lakh on March 20 and 21 from a shop in Thane district, said police.

Mobile phones worth around Rs 15 lakh that were stolen from a store in Bhayander last week have been successfully recovered by the police in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The culprit, identified as Firoz alias Monu Nayeem Khan, aged 29, committed the theft on the evenings of March 20 and 21, taking away more than 22 expensive phones valued at Rs 16.71 lakh, reported PTI.

According to the report, after using CCTV video and technical intelligence to locate him, law enforcement officials spotted Khan, a Bandra resident, in Delhi. Khan was first traced to Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; however, he had already relocated to Delhi by the time the cops arrived in UP. Later on Wednesday, he was captured in the nation's capital, the report added.

The arrest resulted in the seizure of 20 mobile phones worth Rs 14.56 lakh from Khan. Madan Ballal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police, verified the operation's success.

Two arrested for duping a man out of Rs 45 lakh in an investment scam

In another incident, Navi Mumbai Police arrested two Kamothe residents for allegedly defrauding a man of over Rs 45 lakhs. According to a PTI report, the two arrested accused, identified as Nilesh Arun Kingwale (30) and Sanjay Rambhau Patil (48) had scammed the complainant of over Rs 45 lakhs.

Between February 5 and March 3, the fraudsters kept luring the complainant to pump money into the bogus share trading program with false promises of high profits on the investments.

According to Gajanan Kadam, senior inspector of the cyber crime police station, the complainant deposited a total of Rs 44.7 lakh to several bank accounts as instructed by the criminals. However, after failing to receive any returns and meeting evasiveness from the accused, the victim reported the incident to police on March 7, the PTI report stated.

After conducting an inquiry, the police arrested Patil and Kingawale and recovered many chequebooks, debit cards, cell phones, and ten SIM cards from Patil's home. The pair were found to have been involved in about ten cybercrimes. Authorities have also frozen bank accounts worth Rs 18.51 lakh that were connected to the fraudulent activity.

