Navi Mumbai Police launch probe into attempted impersonation of CISF official

The accused impersonated CISF DG by using their photograph as their WhatsApp display image & sent a message to control room, said Navi Mumbai Police.

The Navi Mumbai police have launched an investigation after receiving complaints of an unidentified man attempting to impersonate a senior member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), officials said on Friday.

According to the charges, the culprit used a photograph of the CISF Director General as their WhatsApp display image and sent a message to the CISF control room, acting as the top official and asking informal questions, reported PTI.

According to the report, the CISF is responsible for protecting the nation's most critical infrastructure facilities, such as nuclear installations, space facilities, airports, seaports, and power plants.

According to official sources, after getting alerts about the impersonation attempt, the Kharghar police filed a complaint under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the report added.

In Navi Mumbai, per the PTI report, a Pune resident was arrested for impersonating a policeman to revoke his partner's dismissal from a city-based hotel. The accused Salman Tajmuddin Mulani was arrested by Panvel Town police on the night of March 27, the report stated. He had gotten into an altercation with the hotel manager where his partner previously worked.

Police recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 15 lakhs in Thane district

Meanwhile, in another incident from Thane district, the police recovered stolen mobile phones worth nearly Rs 15 lakhs. According to another report in PTI, the in Thane district, Maharashtra successfully recovered mobile phones worth approximately Rs 15 lakh that were stolen from a business in Bhayander last week.

The culprit, Firoz alias Monu Nayeem Khan (29), committed the theft on the night of March 20 and 21, making off with around 22 high-end phones worth Rs 16.71 lakh, the PTI report further added.

The news agency quoted that law enforcement officials used CCTV video and technical information to track down Khan, a Bandra resident who had previously been discovered in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

However, by the time the police arrived in Uttar Pradesh, Khan had already relocated to Delhi. He was detained in the national capital on Wednesday, the report stated.

The arrest resulted in the seizure of 20 mobile phones worth Rs 14.56 lakh from Khan. Madan Ballal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police, verified the operation's success, the PTI report further stated.