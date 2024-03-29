The station house officer of Shrinagar police in Thane said the accused may have cheated around 250 job aspirants like the Mumbai man.

Representative image

Listen to this article Thane: 3 booked for defrauding Mumbai man with overseas job promise x 00:00

The Thane city police in Maharashtra have launched legal procedures against three individuals associated with a recruitment firm for allegedly defrauding countless people with promises of career prospects abroad. According to a report in PTI, the case arises from a complaint filed by a 38-year-old man living in Mumbai's Dahisar neighbourhood.

According to the complaint, he replied to the agency's Facebook advertisement and sent the accused Rs 2 lakh in exchange for a promised abroad employment. Despite the money, the agency was unable to secure employment for him abroad. As a result, when the accused attempted to refund the money with a cheque, it was discovered to be invalid, the PTI report stated,

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the PTI report, the accused allegedly threatened the man with a police complaint after he demanded a refund. In January of this year, he noticed the agency's office in the Wagle Estate neighbourhood had closed. As a result, he approached the local police, who registered a complaint against the trio.

According to the station house officer of Shrinagar police station, the accused may have cheated around 250 job aspirants, the report added.

In another incident, two people were arrested for defrauding nearly Rs 50 lakhs from a man in a share trading scam.

A PTI report stated that the Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Kamothe residents, Nilesh Arun Kingawale (30) and Sanjay Rambhau Patil (48), on suspicion of cheating a man out of about Rs 45 lakh. Between February 5 and March 3, a fake share trading application was used to lure the victim with promises of large investment returns.

The complainant deposited a total of Rs 44.7 lakh to multiple bank accounts in accordance with the criminals' instructions, according to Gajanan Kadam, senior inspector of the cybercrime police station, the report added.

On March 7, though, the victim went to the police about the situation after getting no response and facing evasiveness from the accused.

After conducting an inquiry, the police arrested Patil and Kingawale and seized many chequebooks, debit cards, cell phones, and ten SIM cards from Patil's home. The pair were found to have been involved in about ten cybercrimes. Authorities have also frozen bank accounts worth Rs 18.51 lakh that were connected to the fraudulent activity, the PTI report stated.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!