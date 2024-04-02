Maharashtra: Body of 11-year-old boy exhumed in Jalna over suspicion of murder

The Jalna Police in Maharashtra exhumed the body of an 11-year-old boy after his mother alleged that he was killed by his father, an official said on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File

The Jalna Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday exhumed the body of an 11-year-old boy in Jalna district after his mother alleged that he was killed by his father, a police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the boy, Ariyan Bhatsode, died under mysterious circumstances in Malegaon village of Jalna tehsil on March 30, an official said.

The Jalna Police decided to exhume the body after the boy's mother Sindubai lodged a complaint alleging that her estranged husband Raosaheb Bhatsode was involved in the death and the last rites had been performed hastily, inspector Suresh Unwane said, as per the PTI.

Sindubai lived separately in Buldhana district of Maharashtra due to some marital dispute, and the father had recently brought the boy to Malegaon, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

On March 30, Sindubai was informed that her son had met with an accident, and when she reached Malegaon, she saw the boy's body, which bore some marks, the official said.

The last rites were conducted hastily by the family without informing the police, he said.

The local court's permission was sought to exhume the body for further investigation, the official said, adding that the boy's father has been detained for questioning, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against a 53-year-old man on the charge of attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked his wife with a knife following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

The incident took place at the couple's house in Dombivili area of Maharashtra on Monday following which the man absconded, he said.

The man and his 47-year-old wife had a fight following which he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife. The woman received a severe abdominal injury and is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital, the official from Manpada police station said, according to the PTI.

The man fled from the spot after the incident.

The couple's son, who later filed a complaint, told the police that his parents used to have frequent fights, aggravated by the accused's suspicion over his wife's interactions on her mobile phone, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).

A probe was on into the case, the police said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

