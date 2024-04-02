Maharashtra: Four killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli

Four people, all sugarcane labourers, were killed and 10 others were injured after a speeding truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Sangli district of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Four people, all sugarcane labourers, were killed and 10 others were injured after a speeding truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accident occurred in the early hours on the Miraj-Pandharpur Road in Kavathe Mahankal town in the western Maharashtra district, around 375 kms from Mumbai, an official said, as per the PTI.

A tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane labourers was parked along the highway after its engine belt got damaged. As the repair work was going on, a speeding truck crashed into the trolley attached to the tractor, killing four labourers and injuring 10 others, he said, according to the PTI.

The injured labourers in the accident were rushed to Miraj Civil Hospital, while the bodies were taken to rural hospital at Kavathe Mahankal, the official added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two contractual workers allegedly died during a refurbishment activity at an underground mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Tuesday, an official said, the PTI reported.

The mine was not in operation, he said.

The incident occurred around noon at Chinakuri Mine No. 1 in Sodepur area in Ranigunj during the refurbishment of an old headgear linked to a shaft used to transport miners underground, according to the PTI.

"The repair work, scheduled for this afternoon, took a tragic turn when the girders supporting the structure collapsed, causing a free fall for two contractual workmen who were anchored to their safety belts. Sadly, both workers lost their lives in the accident," an ECL spokesperson said, as per the PTI.

The pit is around 2,200 feet deep, sources said.

The authorities swiftly responded, recovering the bodies of the deceased, the spokesperson said.

The company assures that legitimate compensation will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased workmen, adhering to established rules and regulations, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

An inquiry into the matter will be conducted in due course, and necessary corrective actions will be implemented to prevent such tragedies in future, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

