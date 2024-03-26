Week after 21-year-old Palghar woman commits suicide, boyfriend booked for abetment

Investigations revealed the victim and the accused frequently engaged in telephonic conversations, often marred by disputes and suspicions regarding the victim's character

A week after a 21-year-old Palghar woman was found hanging, the man with whom she was in a relationship has been booked for abetment of suicide, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The man, Sameer Pandurang Pawar, a resident of Vikramgad in the district, was booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a complaint of the deceased Palghar woman's mother, they said, reported PTI.

The Palghar woman (21) was found hanging from a tree on March 18. Investigations revealed the victim and the accused frequently engaged in telephonic conversations, often marred by disputes and suspicions regarding the victim's character, they said, reported PTI.

The woman's mother emphasised that her daughter was in a committed relationship with the accused for the past three years and they were planning to get married, said the police, quoting the complaint, reported PTI.

Hence, she said her daughter's alleged suicide seemed implausible, attributing her death to the accused's suspicious conduct and frequent quarrels, they said.

In another case, with the arrest of two persons from Solapur and Dhule districts of Maharashtra, police on March 20 claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman in Palghar, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said the woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7.

The police initially could not identity the victim, but found that the word "Mamta" was inscribed on her right arm and silver rings were on her ankle, reported PTI.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and other charges against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

After weeks of probe, the police found the silver rings were bought from a jeweller in Dhule district, he said.

They identified the victim as Mamta Pawra, 32, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule district, said the police officer, reported PTI.

Based in inputs, they arrested two persons, Govind Yadav, 45, from Solapur and Mahesh Ravindra Badgujar, from Shirpur in Dhule, in connection with the murder, he said, reported PTI.

Yadav was in a relationship with the victim, said the officer, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, it was revealed the victim was forcing the accused Yadav to marry her and also transfer his property to her name, he said, reported PTI.

There was a dispute between them and this led to the murder, said the official.

Yadav took the help of his associate Badgujar to commit the crime, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)