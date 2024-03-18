Woman found dead, cops register murder case in Palghar

The body of the woman was found in her house at Nonichapada in Dahanu area on March 15

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The body of the woman was found in her house at Nonichapada in Dahanu area on March 15.

It was then sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official from the district rural police control room said, reported PTI.

The police on Sunday received the autopsy report wherein doctors opined the woman died due to strangulation.

Based on the information, the Dahanu police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons under section Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

Efforts were on to trace the culprits, the police said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old worker drowned after falling into the water tank of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around noon on Saturday at the unit located in Boisar industrial area, they said.

The victim, identified as Ankit Yadav, working at the STP of the chemical factory, accidentally fell into the water tank there and drowned, an official from Palghar police control room said, reported PTI.

The other persons present in the plant raised an alarm following which local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body, reported PTI.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The body of Virar resident Deepak Chavan was found in the morning by the side of a road leading to a quarry in Naringi Kopri, the Virar police station official said, reported PTI.

"He was bludgeoned to death with a stone by unidentified persons. Three teams have been formed to trace and nab them," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)