Three persons arrested from train in Maharashtra while fleeing after theft

The burglary took place on March 7 at a Vasai residence while the occupants were not present said the police in Maharashtra

Three people, accused of stealing jewellery and cash worth about Rs 7.5 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, were nabbed while attempting to flee aboard a long-distance train, authorities said Friday.

According to Senior Inspector Raju Mane of the Manickpur police station, the burglary took place on March 7 at a Vasai residence while the occupants were not present. The family then discovered missing valuables and cash worth Rs 7.52 lakh, prompting the police to file a FIR and begin an inquiry, reported PTI.

According to the report, police identified the three perpetrators of the incident using CCTV footage, information, and technical expertise. They were caught on the Gorakhpur Express train in Nashik on Wednesday.

Rakesh Kumar (alias Chakki Ramraj Yadav), Mohammad Sayeed (Shannu Garibulla Khan), and Lalkesar (alias Baccha Dadan Rai) were captured with the stolen jewellery and money, the PTI report further added.

Reportedly, Rai is from the Fadarwadi region of Vasai, whilst Yadav and Khan live in Mumbai. Furthermore, the trio has been charged in many cases filed with the Goregaon police in Mumbai.

Man arrested in Rajasthan for stealing gold from Mumbai hallmarking unit

Another PTI report stated that a man accused of stealing 1.125 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs 73 lakh from the hallmarking unit where he works has been captured in Rajasthan, according to a police statement issued on Thursday.

The culprit, identified as Kanaram alias Praveen Jat, fled with the gold from the Lalbaug facility. He was later captured by officials in Rajasthan, according to a Kalachowkie police station official, the report added.

According to the report, the officer explained that CCTV footage showed the suspect departing the area in a taxi. In order to avoid capture, he trashed his SIM card and often changed his mobile phone number. In addition, he moved every two to four days to escape notice.

Following considerable technical surveillance, officials were able to locate and detain the culprit. He is now facing charges under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, it further stated.