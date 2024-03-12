Maharashtra: 65-year-old man killed by son, nephew over property dispute in Palghar

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew who dumped his dead body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew. They reportedly dumped his dead body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Palghar Police on Sunday arrested the victim's son identified as Ramdas Krishna Dongarkar (35) and his nephew Vilas Chintu Dongarkar (50) for the murder, an official said.

The dead body of the deceased, Krishna Rama Dongarkar, was found in a forest at Somta Ghatalpada on March 9, inspector Namdeo Bandgar of Kasa police station said, as per the PTI.

During a probe, it was found that the victim had a property dispute with his brother and the accused also wanted a share in the property, he said.

The duo allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle while he was asleep in the house and killed him. They then took the body to the forest and dumped it there, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported on Tuesday.

The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.

When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said.

The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot.

The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons.

(with PTI inputs)

