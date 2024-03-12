Two held in Thane for selling expired food items

The 42-year-old waste goods dealer was handed over some expired food items by a food delivery company for destroying them

Police have arrested a man dealing in scrapped goods and his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling expired food items, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The 42-year-old waste goods dealer was handed over some expired food items by a food delivery company for destroying them.

However, he used to recycle them for sale in the market, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said quoting a complaint by the company's representative, reported PTI.

The police on Tuesday raided a shop of the accused on Khandupada Road in Bhiwandi area and found him and his 31-year-old employee engaged in recycling the expired food items for sale again, he said, reported PTI.

They seized expired food items of Rs 57,300 from there, the official said.

The two persons were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc), 273 (sale of sale any food or drink that is harmful or unfit for consumption) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

In another case, police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.

When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said, reported PTI.

The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot, reported PTI.

The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), he added.

(With inputs from PTI)