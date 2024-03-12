Case against 3 persons for trying to kill Thane man after dispute

The Thane man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old Thane man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Thane man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.

When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said, reported PTI.

When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said.

The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot, reported PTI.

The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said, reported PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), he added.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy riding pillion was killed and another rider injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said, reported PTI.

The boy and a 37-year-old man were heading from Nashik when the accident took place at around 6.30 am near Anand Nagar signal on the busy Ghodbunder road here, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle rammed into the motorcycle, he said.

Local firemen, police and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

The body was shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the official said, reported PTI.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, reported PTI.

Traffic was affected briefly on the busy route following the accident, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)