The woman got married in Nov 2020 but her in-laws started troubling her & demanded dowry. When she refused to comply, they left her at her parents' home in Thane's Kalyan.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane cops booked Chennai-based man, 3 of kin for alleged harassment of woman x 00:00

Following accusations of harassment made by his 40-year-old wife, authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have filed lawsuits against a man and three of his relatives from Chennai, according to an official statement released on Thursday. The Khadakpada police station in Kalyan, Thane district, received the case, reported PTI.

According to the report, the complaint states that in November 2020, the woman wed Dakshinamurty Ramamurthy. The marriage went well at first, but then her in-laws allegedly started bugging her about little things. They also allegedly sought a gold ring and Rs 50 lakh from her relatives. They allegedly left her at her parents' Kalyan home after she refused to comply with their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, the woman has been living with her mother for the last two years because her husband and his family allegedly refused to accept her, the report added.

According to the source, an investigation is in progress into the police's case against the woman's husband and his three family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report further stated.

In another incident, according to a report on Saturday, authorities in Thane have filed lawsuits against three people and two businesses for allegedly using dishonest tactics in online share trading to swindle a resident of Navi Mumbai of around Rs 45 lakh.

As per the PTI report, a police official said that the suspects—Aarav, Kunal, and Bimla—as well as a customer service representative connected to a website and a securities company—are suspected of planning the plot.

Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber Police Station stated that the accused lured the 49-year-old victim from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 of this year. The victim's complaint was filed, the report added.

The PTI report further stated that when the victim asked for returns on his investments, the criminals gave him evasive answers. When the victim saw he had been duped, he went to the police and made an official complaint. As a result, in addition to the Information Technology (IT) Act, a case was filed under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!