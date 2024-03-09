A Maharashtra's Thane court has acquitted an undertrial prisoner in a case of alleged assault on an officer of Thane Central Jail due to lack of evidence

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Court acquits undertrial in prison officer assault case in Thane x 00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has acquitted an undertrial prisoner in a case of alleged assault on an officer of Thane Central Jail due to lack of evidence.

Assistant sessions judge, G T Pawar, in an order issued on February 20, acquitted Munna Moinuddin Shaikh alias Guddu, giving him a benefit of doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional public prosecutor M N Pawse said the incident occurred on December 29, 2021, when prison constables Tushar Wagh and Ramesh Ghule found the undertrial prisoner smoking a 'bidi' during a count. An altercation between them, following which the constables presented him before their superior. The accused then tried to bag the prison officer's head on a wall and also grabbed him by his shoulder.

However, defence counsel Ramrao Jagtap refuted the charges, and said the accused was not involved in the incident.

In his order, the judge said there were discrepancies in the prosecution's case, including the failure to gather CCTV footage and the absence of statements from other inmates present during the incident. Moreover, the medical certificate presented showed only a minor abrasion, casting doubt on the prosecution's narrative.

The court concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the accused's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and acquitted him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!