Mumbai: 29-year-old man held within four hours after being booked in murder case

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Tilak Nagar Police in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai within four hours after he allegedly killed a man following an argument, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the Tilak Nagar police officials nabbed the suspect within four hours after registering a case of murder which occurred on March 8 when an unknown assailant reportedly used sharp weapons to brutally murder 35-year-old Bhimsen Bhalerao.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly registered an FIR against an unknown person and initiated an extensive investigation. Under the guidance of Senior PI Deepak Bagul, six teams were formed to expedite the search and nab the suspect.

"We nabbed the accused based on a combination of technical investigation and human intelligence. Rohit Karpe, the assailant, had engaged in an argument with the victim. In a fit of rage, he committed the crime," stated DCP Zone 6 Hemraj Rajput.

The coordinated efforts of the six teams led to the successful apprehension of Rohit Karpe within a remarkable four-hour time frame. He has now been booked by the Tilak Nagar police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

