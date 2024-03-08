Maharashtra: 26-year-old man killed over love triangle; three held in Nagpur

A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed over love triangle and three people were held by the police in the case in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said

Representational Pic/File

A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed over love triangle and three people were held by the police in the case in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said, reported the PTI on Friday.

The three suspects nabbed in the matter were identified as Avesh Mirza Baig, Kunal Khadatkar and Ayush Pethe. They were arrested on Thursday evening for the alleged murder of Ravi alias Aryan Garib Sao (26) in Wathoda area, said an official, as per the PTI.

Ravi, a resident of Laghu Vetan Colony, Indora, worked at a transport company and was in a relationship with a young woman, he said.

Avesh, his friend, also developed romantic feelings for the same woman, and she later started avoiding Ravi, the official said.

Avesh had also allegedly warned Ravi to stay away from her.

On Wednesday night, Ravi met Avesh to sort out the matter. Avesh abducted Ravi in a car with the help of the other two accused, and they allegedly stabbed Ravi to death at an isolated spot behind a petrol pump at Pandhurna village on the outskirts of the city, the news agency reported.

After the body was found on Thursday morning, Wathoda police registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, and nabbed the accused on suspicion, the official said, adding that probe was on.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly tried to kill a 17-year-old job aspirant when the latter did not fulfil his demand for money in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, the news agency reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Ulhasnagar when the victim, who is a resident of the area, was going with a friend to look for a job in a cloth shop.

The accused apprehended them on the way, claiming they were in his area, and demanded money, an official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

When the duo said they did not not have any money, the accused tried to attack the boy's friend.

As the boy rushed to save his friend, the accused stabbed him in the abdomen and thighs and later fled from the spot, the official said, the PTI reported.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt murder), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, he added.

