Unidentified persons open fire at Thane house; none hurt

Unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at a house in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured, they said, adding the motive behind the firing at Thane house was not yet known.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Chikanghar locality, reported PTI.

The house occupants woke up to the loud sound of firing and found pellets falling in a room after piercing through the roof, an official from MFC police station in Kalyan division said, reported PTI.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and a probe was on into the firing at Thane house, he said.

In another case, police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against a man and his three family members from Chennai for allegedly subjecting his 40-year-old wife to harassment, an official said, reported PTI.

The case was registered at Khadakpada police station at Kalyan in Thane district, he said.

In her complaint, the woman said she married Dakshinamurty Ramamurthy in November 2020. Although everything went well initially, her in-laws started harassing her over trivial things. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh from her family and a gold ring. When she expressed her inability to fulfil their demands, they dropped her at her parents' house in Kalyan, reported PTI.

Since the last two years, the woman has been residing with her mother as her husband and his family members were not ready to accept her, the complaint said.

The police have registered the case against her husband and his three family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe was on, the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued two women in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) set up a decoy and approached the accused outside a mall in Bhayander on Thursday, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said, reported PTI.

The accused, Ajitsingh Manjitsingh Dhaliwal, allegedly operated a sex racket and pushed women into the flesh trade, he said, reported PTI.

The AHTC also rescued two women who had accompanied Dhaliwal, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against Dhaliwal, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)