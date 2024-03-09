Navi Mumbai: 3 persons, 2 firms booked for defrauding man of over Rs 44 lakh in online share trading scam

A 49-year-old victim from Nerul, Navi Mumbai was duped into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 of this year, as per the complaint.

Authorities in Thane have launched legal action against three individuals and two organisations for allegedly defrauding a Navi Mumbai resident of roughly Rs 45 lakh through deceptive methods in online share trading, according to a report on Saturday.

According to a report in PTI, the suspects, known as Aarav, Kunal, and Bimla, as well as a customer service representative from a securities firm and a website, are accused of coordinating the plan, a police official said.

According to a complaint made by a 49-year-old victim from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, the accused duped him into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 of this year, stated Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber Police Station, the report added.

Per the PTI report, when the victim requested returns on his investments, the offenders provided confusing responses. Realising he had been duped, the victim went to the police and filed an official complaint. As a result, a case was filed under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In another incident, according to an official statement released on Thursday, authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have launched legal proceedings against a man and three of his relatives from Chennai in response to complaints of harassment made by his 40-year-old wife.

The matter was reported to the Khadakpada police station in Kalyan, Thane district, reported PTI.

The other report in news agency PTI cited the complaint which stated the woman married Dakshinamurty Ramamurthy in November 2020. Initially, the marriage went nicely, but then her in-laws allegedly began tormenting her over minor issues. They also allegedly sought Rs 50 lakh from her relatives, along with a gold ring. When she stated her unwillingness to match their demands, they allegedly abandoned her at her parents' Kalyan home.

According to the lawsuit, the woman has been living with her mother for the past two years because her husband and family allegedly refused to accept her.

The police have registered a case against the woman's husband and three family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is continuing, according to the official.

