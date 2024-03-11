Mumbai: ‘Leave the past behind, but keep the lessons’

Braveheart individuals who have overcome disabilities they suffered in freak mishaps or terror attacks have encouraging words for Palghar shark attack victim

Rail accident survivor Aspi Sepoy and his three-wheeler at Udvada, Gujarat. Pic/Sameer Markande

Hitesh Gowari grapples with loss of his left leg in a recent bull shark attack Here are four individuals who have emerged not just as survivors but as victors 39-year-old Mumbai resident did not let his paralysis defeat him

As thirty-four-year-old Hitesh Gowari, a resident of the hamlet Dongarpada in Palghar district, grapples with the life-altering loss of his left leg in a recent bull shark attack, mid-day presents stories of how in the face of adversity, the human spirit’s resilience shines brightest. Here are four individuals who, following accidents, have emerged not just as survivors but as victors.

Chirag Chauhan

This 39-year-old Mumbai resident, a survivor of the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts, did not let his paralysis defeat him as he strived to achieve success and completed the chartered accountancy course three years after the horrific incident. Chauhan, who was 20 years old at the time, said he was returning home when a bomb exploded in his train between Khar and Santacruz stations. Chauhan suffered a spinal cord injury, and he has been dependent on a wheelchair ever since. Recalling the horror years later, a smiling Chauhan said, it made him even stronger and showed him that despite being wheelchair-bound, he achieved his dreams.



Chirag Chauhan at his Malad office on March 7. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Chauhan told mid-day, “When the incident occurred, I was already in the process of gathering myself, contemplating how to achieve independence. Just three years before the blast, I had lost my father. At 20, I was charting my path towards pursuing a CA qualification. Having completed my B Com at Nagindas Khandwala College in Malad, I had cleared CA foundation (level I) and intermediate (level 2), and was undertaking articleship in 2006.”

He added, “It took me two years to come to terms with the permanence and irreversibility of my situation. Until then, I held onto hope that I would recover and regain mobility. However, upon acceptance of my reality, I redirected my focus towards my studies. Determined to fulfil my aspirations, I resolved to rise above my circumstances. The years from 2009 to 2012 proved pivotal for me, as I completed my CA and gained employment at two prominent companies.” In April 2012, Chauhan decided to start his own practice. Today, he is a successful CA with his own office in Malad West. He is on track to complete his LLB by next year.

“For the initial two to three years, the anniversary of the incident brought about feelings of unease, sorrow and apprehension. However, I no longer experience such emotions. It was a near-death experience, which instilled fearlessness within me. I am thriving now, have my own office and drive a car all by myself. While I carry lessons from the past, I have moved forward, leaving the past behind. To those who are facing similar trauma, I offer a simple piece of advice: acceptance is key. Work tirelessly towards your dreams, recognising the gift of life itself. Life is surely not easy, but it is beautiful. Everyone encounters challenges—whether physical, emotional, or psychological. Embracing oneself is paramount,” said Chauhan.

Malvika Iyer

In 2002, a bomb explosion robbed a 13-year-old Malvika Iyer of her hands, leaving her a bilateral amputee. However, undeterred, she displayed remarkable strength and resilience, going on to become a PhD scholar, disability activist, model for accessible fashion and international motivational speaker.



Malvika Iyer, PhD scholar, disability activist, model and motivational speaker

Currently residing in the US with her husband, Iyer shared her journey and the ongoing challenges she faces. Recalling the day of the accident, May 26, 2002, Iyer vividly remembers the horrifying aftermath, with blood and the smell of burnt flesh filling the air. The explosion resulted in the loss of both her hands and left her legs severely injured, requiring extensive medical attention and rendering her bedridden for over a year.

Despite the outpouring of support from her immediate family, she encountered insensitivity and negativity from others outside her inner circle. Facing hurtful remarks and being labelled a burden, Iyer grappled with the emotional toll of societal judgment. Despite enduring countless surgeries and persistent pain, Iyer embraced her reality and chose to focus on acceptance and resilience. She credits her family, including her parents, sister, and husband, for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

For Iyer, resilience is not just a virtue but a way of life—a guiding principle that drives her mission to inspire and uplift others, reminding us all that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and purpose. While Iyer continues to inspire many, she still grapples with anxiety and experiences bouts of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to this day. Nevertheless, she has not shied away from discussing these challenges and advocates for greater awareness and attention to mental health.

“The most agonising experience for me was encountering my first bout of PTSD and anxiety symptoms in 2018. For three weeks straight, I couldn’t sleep—not even for a minute, day or night. My body was plagued by severe tremors and relentless anxiety, all stemming from the childhood accident. The trauma was so overwhelming that I had to be hospitalised, and the road to recovery was long and arduous. I often speak openly about mental health because it’s evident to anyone who sees me that I have a physical disability. However, the invisible scars of mental anguish are equally profound and debilitating,” she said.

Aspi Sepoy

The 52-year-old caretaker of the Parsi Museum at Udvada, Aspi Sepoy, who lost both his legs in a train accident in September 2017, is now healing the afflicted and advises all to keep going. “If I could stand by and resume my normal life despite losing my legs, there is no reason others cannot do it,” said Sepoy.

Sepoy, who now drives a three-wheeler scooty to his workplace at Udvada and his residence at Navsari, said, “My life and living are indebted to the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust and Dinshaw Tamboly who have looked after me. It is because of them that I am standing and leading a normal life today.”

Rail accident survivor Aspi Sepoy at Udvada, Gujarat. Pic/Sameer Markande

Recounting his life-altering accident, he said, “When I entered Udvada station, the train to Navsari was just leaving. I tried to board it but my footwear got stuck in rail sleepers that were lying on the platform and I slipped and fell. I tried to hold the handlebar, but my hand could not take my body weight. The legs were already in the gap between the platform and the train and got crushed. It was just one wheel that had passed over it when the guard onboard who was flagging off the train realised and braked hard.

“The journey after this was a painful one but I could not give up. I have two kids; my wife had passed away and they needed me. With the support of my community, I could garner support and am back at work now. One must not lose the will to live. Even today, I am a part of the tobacco-free campaign and I counsel addicts, helping them to quit,” he said.

Asked about his recovery, he said medical science has advanced and the body heals over a period of time. “Sometimes, there is phantom pain at night. Doctors say it will stay for a while. I have overcome it. Those who suffer a similar fate as me should keep in mind these are small hiccups in getting life back to normalcy,” he said.

Tamboly, chairman, World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust, said, “The saga of Aspi Sepoy is illustrative of how severe adversity can be overcome with grit and determination. Aspi, hailing from an economically challenged background would have been unable to meet the medical expenses. A public appeal from the trust evoked generous response, enabling Aspi to undergo hospitalisation, amputation and avail himself of prosthetics.”

Monika More

“I am at the office and will return in the evening when we can catch up and chat,” says a busy 28-year-old Monika Ashok More when contacted for an interview. More, who became the face of a campaign against deadly platform gaps after losing her arms in an accident at Ghatkopar station in 2014, has put the dark phase of her life behind her and is now leading a regular life.

Once a patient at Global Hospital, Parel, today, she motivates scores of patients at the same facility, where she is a patient care coordinator. “I was returning home from SNDT college on January 11, 2014, when I slipped into the gap between the train and the platform into a signal pit at Ghatkopar station. I was rushed to Rajawadi hospital by two boys,” More recalled.

Monika More, the city’s first-hand transplant recipient, at her Kurla residence. Pic/Sameer Markande

As days passed, she was moved to KEM hospital where she was given prosthetic limbs as life started to normalise. Things took a turn when her father expired in 2018 and being the eldest in the household, she had to take up the responsibility of supporting her family as her younger brother was a student. More had been looking for work since she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce in 2017, but the prosthetics limited her. She was offered a job as a supervisor at a private nursing home in Kurla East.

“At the same time in September 2018, I registered for a double hand transplant at Global Hospital in Parel. In 2020, I found a donor and underwent the life-changing procedure,” she said. She became the city’s first-hand transplant recipient. The donor was a 32-year-old man who was declared brain dead at Global Hospital in Chennai. “I am standing tall because of the timely support of everyone, counselling and my willpower. I received immense support from my family, Dr Kirit Somaiya sir and plastic surgeon Dr Nilesh G Satbhai. Today, technology and medical science are advanced and can help patients lead a normal life,” she said. “One should keep looking forward. Technology and medical science today can do the unimaginable. We just need the right guidance,” she added.

