The Palghar district rural police seized Indian Made Foreign Liquorworth Rs 91.72 lakh from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 91.73 lakh seized in Palghar x 00:00

The Palghar district rural police in Maharashtra seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 91.72 lakh from a truck, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The seizure was made by the police on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the official said, the news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, based on a tip-off, the Palghar Police officials intercepted the Gujarat-bound truck at Dahpchari checkpost on Monday, the official said.

While the truck driver managed to flee the scene, the police officials searched the truck and recovered IMFL worth Rs 91.72 lakh from the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act and further investigations in the matter are being done, the official said, according to the PTI.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Palghar district police have stepped up vigil to crack down on liquor smuggling, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man dealing in scrapped goods and his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling expired food items, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The 42-year-old waste goods dealer was handed over some expired food items by a food delivery company for destroying them. However, he used to recycle them for sale in the market, the official from Shanti Nagar police station in Thane said quoting a complaint by the company's representative, reported PTI.

The police on Tuesday raided a shop of the accused on Khandupada Road in Bhiwandi area and found him and his 31-year-old employee engaged in recycling the expired food items for sale again, he said, reported PTI.

They seized expired food items of Rs 57,300 from there, the official said.

The two persons were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc), 273 (sale of sale any food or drink that is harmful or unfit for consumption) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!