Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held

Updated on: 14 March,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Palghar Police in Maharashtra have seized sambar deer antlers valued at Rs 60 lakh in Palghar district and arrested two persons

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Palghar Police in Maharashtra have seized sambar deer antlers valued at Rs 60 lakh in Palghar district and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the Palghar Police had received a tip that some persons were to arrive near an industrial estate in Nalasopara area of Vasai with smuggled goods.


Based on the information, the police laid a trap and spotted two persons arriving at the spot on Tuesday with a bag in an auto-rickshaw.


During checking, a deer antler of Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession and the two persons, aged 42 and 58, was arrested, a police release said.

Following interrogation of the arrested persons, the police seized another deer antler of Rs 10 lakh from one of them on Wednesday, it said.

The Pelhar police have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act.

A probe was on to find out from where the accused procured the animal body parts and to whom they intended to sell them.

Meanwhile, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra arrested two persons for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 2 lakh, an official had said last week, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the suspects identified as Sunil Jagaram Godhara and Suresh Bhuraram Chowdhari were caught on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during patrolling on Tuesday night, he said.

The two were travelling in a car that was loaded with banned tobacco products valued at Rs 2.17 lakh, he said, the news agency reported.

A case has been registered against them at the Talsari police station under the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt by means of poison and adulteration of food or drink intended for sale and the Food Safety and Standards Act, he added, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at about Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Friday, the PTI reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi area raided a paan stall on Wednesday and found it to be storing and selling gutka and tobacco products that are prohibited in the state over public health concerns.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai crime news Crime News palghar maharashtra India news
