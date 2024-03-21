Maharashtra: Two held from Solapur and Dhule districts for murder of woman in Palghar

The woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7

With the arrest of two persons from Solapur and Dhule districts of Maharashtra, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman in Palghar, reported news agency PTI.

Murder of woman in Palghar: Police initially could not identity the victim

Addressing a press conference, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said the woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7.

The police initially could not identity the victim, but found that the word "Mamta" was inscribed on her right arm and silver rings were on her ankle, reported PTI.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and other charges against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

After weeks of probe, the police found the silver rings were bought from a jeweller in Dhule district, he said.

They identified the victim as Mamta Pawra, 32, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule district, said the police officer, reported PTI.

Murder of woman in Palghar: Two arrested

Based in inputs, they arrested two persons, Govind Yadav, 45, from Solapur and Mahesh Ravindra Badgujar, from Shirpur in Dhule, in connection with the murder, he said.

Yadav was in a relationship with the victim, said the officer, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, it was revealed the victim was forcing the accused Yadav to marry her and also transfer his property to her name, he said, reported PTI.

There was a dispute between them and this led to the murder, said the official.

Yadav took the help of his associate Badgujar to commit the crime, he added, reported PTI.

Murder of woman in Palghar: Other case

In another case, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The body of the woman was found in her house at Nonichapada in Dahanu area on March 15.

It was then sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official from the district rural police control room said, reported PTI.

The police on Sunday received the autopsy report wherein doctors opined the woman died due to strangulation.

Based on the information, the Dahanu police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons under section Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

Efforts were on to trace the culprits, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)