Palghar woman, son electrocuted due to live wire laid in field to keep animals away

The deceased were identified as Omprakash Khanaya Sahani (40) and Lalita Devi Khanaya Sahani (60)

A 60-year-old Palghar woman and her son were electrocuted in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The Palghar woman and her son were walking in the field in Shigaon-Khutad village near Boisar around 7 pm when Omprakash accidentally stepped on a live electric wire, laid to keep wild animals away, reported PTI.

His mother went to his rescue but both were electrocuted and died on the spot, the official added.

Further probe was on, he said.

In another incident, one person drowned and another is missing after they went to swim in Ulhas river in Ambernath in Thane district on Friday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Shantisagar point, the official said.

"The deceased and the person missing were part of a group of four persons. Two of them managed to swim to safety. The body of Aman Singh was recovered, while Ajay Bhoria is missing," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, two sisters were seriously injured after they were knocked down by a school bus in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The siblings, in the 2-7 age group, were hospitalised following the incident, which took place at 2pm when they were crossing a road, he said.

"They were knocked down after the bus took a u-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital," he said, reported PTI.

The police are probing the incident, the official added.

A video of the accident went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, three teen boys have gone missing from Srinagar area of Thane city, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The three set out together from their homes in Shivaji Nagar on February 28 and have been untraceable since, the Srinagar police station official said.

"We have registered a kidnapping case since the boys are minors. Two are 15 years old and one is 14. Police teams have been formed to trace them," he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)