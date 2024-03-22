Maharashtra: Firm raided in Vasai by FDA, unauthorised Ayurvedic medicines seized

A firm in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was raided by the Food and Drug Administration. Ayurvedic medicines and other items worth Rs 1 crore were seized

A firm in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was raided by the Food and Drug Administration and Ayurvedic medicines manufactured without licence and other items worth Rs 1 crore were seized, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The raid was carried out by the Intelligence Branch of FDA in Mumbai on a tip off on Thursday, he said, as per the PTI.

"It held a manufacturing licence for Panchkula in Haryana but was carrying out manufacturing activities in its firm in Navghar in Vasai. Further investigation is under progress and suitable legal action would be taken against the said manufacturer after completion of investigation," the official said, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a facility producing fake butter and selling it under a well-known brand name was raided by the authorities in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the illicit activity, one of them is the owner of the factory.

A squad from the crime branch carried out the raid on Tuesday at a factory close to a structure that was still under construction in Khoni village in the Dombivli region after receiving a tip, reported PTI.

According to the report, based on preliminary investigations, the proprietor of the factory mixed additives such as food colour, salt, refined palm oil, vanaspati, and others to produce bogus butter. After that, these fake butter blocks were sold in the market wrapped in butter paper that had the name of a well-known company on it.

Falsely labelled as a genuine product, the fake butter was distributed to several establishments, including hotels, roadside cafes, and street vendors selling sandwiches, the report added.

A total estimated worth of Rs 2,93,255 was taken by the police during the raid from machinery, manufacturing accessories, raw materials, and cartons with the popular brand's emblem on them.

The owner of the factory and another person engaged in the illicit business were arrested by the crime branch from a village close to Dombivli.

An FIR has been filed against them per the relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the offences of defrauding, adulterating food or drink intended for sale, selling toxic food or drink, and having common intent, the report added.

(with PTI inputs)

