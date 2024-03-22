Maharashtra: Two held for robbing APMC merchants in Navi Mumbai

Two members of an interstate gang that used to target merchants of the Vashi APMC market in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra were arrested by the police

Two members of an interstate gang which targeted merchants of the Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra have been arrested, a Crime Branch official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, they used to follow cars of merchants and then steal cash and valuables at an opportune time, Crime Unit II senior inspector Umesh Gawli said.

"They were held on March 19 while moving on a scooter without a number plate. Three of their associates hail from Rajasthan. Items valued at Rs 13.64 lakh were recovered from arrested accused Ajay Chouhan and Rohan Kanjar," he said, as per the PTI.

"They have cases against their names in Nhava Sheva, APMC, Sanpada, Panvel, Nerul, Kharghar, Vashi, Dindoshi and Shil-Daighar police stations," he added, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 37-year-old Navi Mumbai man fell prey to a cryptocurrency fraud and lost more than Rs 10 lakh. According to a PTI report, fraudsters contacted the man by phone and the Telegram app between February 9 and February 11. The scammers persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and other digital assets by promising high profits.

Believing the scammers' promises, the Navi Mumbai man transferred Rs 10.61 lakh into numerous accounts as advised.

However, despite his investment, the man did not receive the promised rewards. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the accused, he decided to approach the police and make a complaint, the PTI report further stated.

As per the PTI report, on Thursday, the Uran police filed a case of cheating against the fraudsters under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The inquiry into this problem is ongoing.

A 48-year-old man from Navi Mumbai allegedly lost Rs 1.36 crore to online scammers who tricked him into investing in stock trading, as reported by news agency PTI on March 17.

A case against two individuals and an organisation called Angel One has been filed at the cyber police station under section 420 (cheating) and other pertinent laws of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. This is in response to a complaint, an official told PTI.

According to senior inspector Gajanan Kadam's statement to PTI, although an investigation has been started, no one has been taken into custody yet. The authorities claimed that the share trading scam took place from January 20 to March 13.

(with PTI inputs)

