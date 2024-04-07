Maharashtra: Palghar man found dead in car parked on hotel premises

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Dhak, a resident of Wada area who had gone missing from April 3

The body of a 52-year-old Palghar man was found in a car parked at a hotel in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Dhak, a resident of Wada area who had gone missing from April 3, reported PTI.

The Palghar man's car was found on the premises of Milan Hotel at Mastan Naka near Manor, said an official, reported PTI.

His highly decomposed body was found inside.

Manor police are conducting further probe.

In another case, a case has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 23.38 lakh by luring him to invest in a business venture, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Pravin Bajirao Kamble and his wife, Sheetal Surendra Sontakke, who are absconding, assistant police inspector Vitthal Pisal said, reported PTI.

Kamble allegedly posed as a jailor with the Mumbai Central jail and lured the victim to become a partner in a grocery supply business, he said, reported PTI.

The victim was allegedly coerced to invest Rs 34.25 lakh in the venture, and he received Rs 10.5 lakh, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused couple abruptly closed their operations and absconded without paying the complainant the remaining amount and the profits they had promised, he said.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have claimed to have detected nearly 12 burglary cases with the arrest of two men, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The arrest of Avinash Dhanaji Shinde and Samsung Ruben Daniel, both 25, came during the investigation into a housebreaking incident at Kalyan in February, reported PTI.

Using CCTV footage, technical and other inputs, the police first arrested Shinde from the Ambernath area. Subsequently, his associate Daniel was arrested from Kalyan, reported PTI.

The duo was involved in about a dozen similar crimes committed in Kalyan and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and neighbouring Telangana state, the official said citing their interrogation.

Senior inspector Shailesh Salvi of MFC police station in Kalyan said that cops have recovered stolen goods worth nearly Rs 3.62 lakh from the duo, reported PTI.

Of the two, Daniel is named in nine cases across Maharashtra and Telangana, he added.

