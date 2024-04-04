Mumbai: Woman arrested for allegedly abetting live-in partner’s suicide

35-year-old woman allegedly threatened to book 21-year-old in false rape case when latter wanted to end toxic affair

Gorai police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting and abetting suicide The deceased was a resident of Palghar and worked as a cook in a resort at Gorai The arrest comes over a fortnight after the man had ended his life

The Gorai police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and abetting the suicide of her 21-year-old live-in partner by threatening to register a false case of rape against him after their breakup. The deceased, identified as Swapnil Sadu Hadal, was a resident of Palghar and worked as a cook in a resort at Gorai. The arrest comes over a fortnight after the man had ended his life as police investigation revealed that the woman had indeed harassed the victim.

According to the Gorai police, Hadal’s body was found hanging in the house of the accused woman, who worked as a housekeeper at the same resort. Following the discovery of the body, the police recorded statements from witnesses, including resort staff and Hadal’s family members. The accused woman is married with two children who are living in their grandmother’s house, while her husband is in South India. Hadal was residing with the accused in her house.

Hadal’s elder sister Sarita, 23, informed the police that she had known the accused woman as she also worked at the resort with Swapnil for the past three years. Swapnil referred to her as maushi (aunty). Sarita recounted that on March 12, the accused woman rang her to inform her about a fight with Swapnil but refused to disclose the reason. When Sarita called Swapnil, she overheard him screaming in the background that the woman was assaulting him.

Upon reaching the accused woman’s residence, Sarita learned that she had been in a relationship with Swapnil and threatened to falsely accuse him of rape if he ended the relationship. Hadal revealed to Sarita that the accused woman had prevented him from contacting his family, subjected him to mental and physical harassment, and his brother attempted suicide twice before.

On March 14, Sarita came to know from the police of Swapnil’s suicide. “We initially registered a case of accidental death and commenced an investigation. However, after questioning witnesses, we concluded that Hadal’s suicide was a result of the accused woman’s threats and harassment. We have arrested her today under sections 323 for assault and 306 for abetment to suicide of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from the Gorai police station.

March 14

The day Swapnil Hadal ended his life