Labourers had scuffle on Holi after one forced the other to consume alcohol

The labourer was being forced to drink and celebrate Holi. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Pressuring a man to consume alcohol to celebrate Holi resulted in a fatal altercation The Malad police have booked and arrested one for killing his colleague Chaudhary was found unconscious around 12.30 pm near Malad railway station

Pressuring a man to consume alcohol to celebrate Holi resulted in a fatal altercation that caused the death of one individual. The Malad police have booked and arrested 49-year-old labourer Krushna Kamlesh Yadav for killing his colleague Uttam Motichand Chaudhary over a petty issue near Malad railway station on Monday (March 25).

According to police sources, Chaudhary was found unconscious around 12.30 pm near Malad railway station. The Malad police rushed him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the initial probe, the police found some injury marks on the back of Chaudhary’s head. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was intracranial haemorrhage, secondary to head injury, along with hemoperitoneum (bleeding within peritoneal cavity). “Subsequently, we registered a murder case against unknown persons and initiated an investigation,” said an officer from Malad police.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Ravindra Adhane, PSI Shivaji Shinde and his detection team began the investigation.

They made inquiries and investigated the area near the spot where Chaudhary’s body was found and learned from a local vendor that he had an altercation with Yadav.

Yadav allegedly assaulted Chaudhary, who fell to the ground. He then kicked him multiple times in the chest and fled the scene.

“Both daily wage labourers, Chaudhary was a native of Uttar Pradesh while Yadav hailed from Bihar.

They slept on the footpath outside the railway station and sometimes under the railway bridge in Malad. Yadav does not consume alcohol, but on the occasion of Holi, Chaudhary forced him to drink. This led to the altercation and Chaudhary’s death,” the officer added.

“We have registered the case and arrested Yadav. He was produced before court and remanded to police custody,” another officer said.