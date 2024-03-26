Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

17-year-old used to work part time to support the family

Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. 44-year-old man stabbed his 17-year-old son over the former’s alcohol addiction
  2. The father was arrested by the Vakola police and has been remanded in police custody
  3. Dinesh Kumar returned home intoxicated, leading to a confrontation with his son

A 44-year-old man in Waghriwada, Santacruz East, stabbed his 17-year-old son over the former’s alcohol addiction. The father, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, was arrested by the Vakola police and has been remanded in police custody.


Gupta, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with his wife and two children in Vakola. He grappled with alcohol addiction, which was a persistent source of conflict between him and his son Alok, who staunchly opposed his father’s drinking habits. Alok, amidst financial struggles, also worked part-time to support the family.


“On Sunday evening, Dinesh Kumar returned home intoxicated, leading to a confrontation with his son. In a fit of rage, Dinesh Kumar took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Alok in the stomach. Alok’s 19-year-old sister Priti and neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing his screams and promptly took him to Desai hospital. He was pronounced brought dead by the doctor,” said an officer from Vakola police station.


The Vakola police have recovered the knife used in the attack. 

A case has been registered against Dinesh Kumar based on a complaint filed by his daughter Priti.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

santacruz mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK