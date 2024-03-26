17-year-old used to work part time to support the family

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





44-year-old man stabbed his 17-year-old son over the former’s alcohol addiction The father was arrested by the Vakola police and has been remanded in police custody Dinesh Kumar returned home intoxicated, leading to a confrontation with his son

A 44-year-old man in Waghriwada, Santacruz East, stabbed his 17-year-old son over the former’s alcohol addiction. The father, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, was arrested by the Vakola police and has been remanded in police custody.

Gupta, originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived with his wife and two children in Vakola. He grappled with alcohol addiction, which was a persistent source of conflict between him and his son Alok, who staunchly opposed his father’s drinking habits. Alok, amidst financial struggles, also worked part-time to support the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Sunday evening, Dinesh Kumar returned home intoxicated, leading to a confrontation with his son. In a fit of rage, Dinesh Kumar took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Alok in the stomach. Alok’s 19-year-old sister Priti and neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing his screams and promptly took him to Desai hospital. He was pronounced brought dead by the doctor,” said an officer from Vakola police station.

The Vakola police have recovered the knife used in the attack.

A case has been registered against Dinesh Kumar based on a complaint filed by his daughter Priti.