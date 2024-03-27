Mumbai: 14-year-old girl found hanging at her house in Malad

An officer from Malvani police station said that a case has been filed under section 174 of the IPC

Representational Image

A 14-year-old girl residing in Lakshmi Chawl, near Gavdevi Mandir, Kharodi, Malvani, Malad West area, was reportedly discovered hanging inside her house with an iron angle on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the girl's relatives and neighbours removed her from the hanging position and rushed her to General Hospital, Janakalyan Nagar, Kandivali West, in an unconscious state, where she was pronounced dead. An officer from Malvani police station said that a case has been filed under section 174 of the IPC.

The inquest of panchnama of the deceased has been conducted, along with panchnama at the scene of the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, the relatives disclosed to the police that the deceased had hanged herself due to depression, possibly triggered by experiencing menstruation for the first time. She was mentally traumatised due to this.

After obtaining the death intimation certificate of the deceased, and following the completion of the inquest Panchnama, the body was sent for autopsy at Bhagawati Hospital, Borivali. It is recommended that the body be handed over to the kin after postmortem. The officer added that the family and relatives have no complaints in this regard.