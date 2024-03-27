Patients express frustration as promised hearing devices remain undelivered with sources citing upcoming elections as the reason

AYJNIHH centre offers free hearing devices to individuals with hearing disabilities

Listen to this article Mumbai: 10k patients left in limbo over delay in hearing devices x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





10,000 individuals with hearing disabilities have been awaiting delivery of hearing kits The centre cited the replacement of outdated equipment with newer The procurement of the new devices has been delayed due to ongoing elections

Appoximately 10,000 individuals with hearing disabilities have been awaiting the delivery of hearing kits for the past four months following the cessation of distribution by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities Divyangjan (AYJNIHH) centre in Bandra. The centre cited the replacement of outdated equipment with newer, more efficient models as the reason for the unavailability of devices. However, sources have now told mid-day that the procurement of the new devices has been delayed due to ongoing elections, resulting in patients only receiving their hearing aids post-elections.

This government-funded centre offers free hearing aid devices to individuals with hearing disabilities. According to official data, more than 100 people visit the centre daily seeking these devices, with approximately 80 of them undergoing audiology tests before receiving them. The distribution of old devices from the centre halted in December, yet people continue to visit regularly, hoping to get a device.

ADVERTISEMENT



Arsad Ali (left) has 100 per cent hearing disability seen with his brother-in-law

A senior citizen, Karuna Sagre 75, who resides in Malad and has a hearing disability, said, “I have been visiting the Bandra-based AYJNIHH centre regularly since January, but I have not yet received the device. The centre provided me with a new date in May for receiving the hearing device. I am facing difficulties in hearing and need this device to hear properly. This device is expensive in the market, and I cannot afford to purchase it. This is a beneficial government scheme that every citizen should receive. I have been facing these difficulties for the last four months. I was informed that I would receive the kit after the election.

Arsad Ali, who also has a hearing disability, visited the centre on Tuesday to obtain the hearing device. Ali visited the hospital with his brother-in-law, Mohamad Billa Shaikh, after completing all tests at Seth A J B Municipal ENT Hospital in Fort. The ENT hospital provided a referral to collect the hearing aid from the Bandra-based AYJNIHH centre with all the necessary reports.

Speaking to mid-day, Mohamad Billa Shaikh said, “I visited this centre with the hope of getting the hearing device for my brother-in-law but it was unavailable. The centre informed me that the hearing devices will be available next month. My brother-in-law has a 100 per cent hearing disability, so he urgently needs this device.”

This centre comes under the central government’s Department of Employment of Personality Disability (DEPD) Ministry. Daily, more than 100 patients who have hearing disabilities visit this centre, where they undergo audiology tests. Only those patients who are found to have a hearing disability of more than 40 per cent are eligible to receive the benefits and obtain the hearing kit free of cost. To qualify, the person’s income should not exceed Rs 22,000 per month. Hearing disabled individuals receive these benefits under the Disability Persons Act.

Director of the centre, Dr Raju Govind Arakh said, “We no longer have hearing devices in stock as we have stopped providing the old devices. We will soon receive new and upgraded devices for distribution. We have been providing free hearing kits and devices for the past 40 years. This centre caters to the needs of those in need, and we distribute around 2,500 hearing kits to patients every month. The information about the devices being unavailable due to the election is false. We require new and upgraded devices that will improve the quality of assistance we provide. We also got the approval for this from the ministry and new devices will be in the centre very soon.”

Rs 22,000

Maximum monthly income of patient to avail free hearing aid scheme