Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!

Cops allowed drama troupes to don the uniform for plays so that they can make a living; they in turn are going around town extorting shops and citizens

The card these fake cops carry; (right) CCTV footage of fake cops entering a society

Members of an NGO have been spotted wearing discarded police uniforms Nearly 2,000 impersonators associated with this NGO operate across several Indian states The president of this NGO hails from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh

Members of an NGO based in Bhiwandi have been spotted in Mumbai and nearby districts wearing discarded police uniforms adorned with lanyards, belts, nameplates and shoulder badges displaying the name ‘Bhatke Bahurupi Samaj’, demanding money without revealing their true identities—until caught by vigilant citizens. Nearly 2,000 impersonators associated with this NGO operate across several Indian states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and various districts of Maharashtra.

The president of this NGO, Karannath Singh Vyas, hails from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh. These impersonators enter high street markets, industrial estates, residential complexes, and business hubs, often causing confusion among security guards who mistake them for policemen. Exploiting this confusion, they enter gated premises and deceive people in the name of the local police station.

Recently, such incidents were reported in south Mumbai, where impersonators duped residents of the Gobind Mahal building in Marine Drive by claiming to organise programs for underprivileged children on behalf of the Marine Drive police station. However, upon inquiry, it was revealed that they were fraudsters seeking donations.

The other artistes impersonating the cops; an impersonator who was caught at Vakola in Mumbai

“The accused told the complainant Mukesh Dinanath Chaube, who is the society manager at the building, that they have arranged a program for poor and needy kids at the Marine Drive Police station on March 25 for which they are seeking donations. Chaube allowed the khaki-clad duo to enter the society premises. On the first floor, they met a resident Mitesh Dave, who gave them R1,000. When Dave asked for their identity card, the duo escaped,” said an officer attached to Marine Drive police station.

The victim immediately contacted Marine Drive police station to know if any such program has been organised. When Dave learned that he has been cheated, he asked the manager to register an FIR. The Mumbai police got alarmed, and senior officials immediately formed several teams to trace the accused duo.

The handpicked officers from the south region of Mumbai police swiftly traced the whereabouts of the accused duo, who were later identified as Dashrath Dipanath Vyas, 24, and Ratannath Kalunath Bamania, 26. Both of them are members of the NGO, which was registered in February 2020 in Thane district.

Confuse them for cops

Though the NGO claims to request people to extend monetary support for the social cause, Marine Drive police booked two members for cheating and impersonation.

This is not the only case; last week, two khaki-clad impersonators were also seen roaming in the industrial estate of Vasai, demanding money on the occasion of Holi.

“They were wearing khaki uniforms, so we naturally get the impression that they are police officers. When they opened the gate, I saw them in the CCTV footage. I was perplexed to see two cops entering my office. I wondered what was wrong. When they rang the doorbell, they asked for donations,” said a businessman Pankaj Jain having a factory at an industrial estate in Vasai.

“I was curious to know if they were cops. When I asked them, they said they were not police but belonged to an NGO and showed me its catalogue. They also told me that they needed donations for the well-being of poverty-stricken children, whose NGO has been imparting them free primary-standard education,” Jain said.

After Jain started to inquire about the duo, he received a series of messages doing rounds in the WhatsApp groups. “The messages are like ‘chanda mangne aate hain’, ‘they will come asking for money for donations for food for kids, Holi, or Diwali functions’, ‘they pretend to be police but they call themselves bahurupi (old tradition), ‘regularly coming in Vasai east Dhumal Nagar for the last four years’,” he added.

A hairstylist from Santa Cruz East told mid-day that one person wearing a Khaki uniform had walked to his saloon a couple of months ago. “He was wearing a khaki uniform. I thought he was a policeman. He requested me for donation as per my capacity. So, I donated him R30,” said the hairstylist. Sources at Vakola police station reported that they apprehended a khaki-clad person seeking donations from shopkeepers in the Vakola area. After questioning, the individual was released.

Bahurupi Kalakar

‘Bahurupi kalakars’ are street performers, who don different dresses and uniforms to pose as advocates, doctors, police, priests, etc. to entertain people. But before they start any street play, they need to first identify themselves and clarify that they are only ‘enacting’. Karan Singh Vyas, president of the NGO Bhatke Bahurupi Samaj Samajik Sanstha, said, “We provide free education to underprivileged children, mostly rag pickers and beggars living in slums. We have nearly 60 students aged 5 to 10 years, whom we educate up to the fifth standard in our Bhiwandi school. Later, they continue their education in another school in Atgaon.”

“I am illiterate but have been educating these students. Despite not attending school myself, I facilitate education for these kids,” he added.

Explaining the khaki uniforms worn by NGO members, Vyas said, “These are not police uniforms. The NGO’s name is displayed on the belt and shoulder badge. We obtain discarded uniforms from police colonies, altering them for our use.”

“The uniforms may be tattered and discoloured, but they serve our purpose. Our workers wear these altered uniforms along with distinctive badges to differentiate themselves,” he explained.

“We do not pay salaries to our workers. Instead, we provide education to their children. Each member earns up to R9,000 per month for household expenses. Those whose children attend our school contribute a nominal amount to the NGO,” he concluded.

The senior inspector of Marine Drive police station, Nilesh Bagul, said, “They are artiste who can wear khaki but not the complete police uniform. These individuals can showcase their artistry provided they obtain prior permission from a local police station. Such practices are quite common in rural areas, but in Mumbai, they usually can’t get permission, or else residents will be annoyed.”

“In this case, the artistes had not obtained permission from us. Secondly, if they claim to have received R1,000 in cash for their performance, it will not hold weight, as people generally give hardly R100 or so if they appreciate the performance,” Bagul added.

Mar 25

Day impersonators were asking donations in south Mumbai society