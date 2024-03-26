The two were having a heated argument over his drinking habits

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Palghar man held for killing wife during argument x 00:00

A 38-year-old Plaghar man has been arrested for allegedly clubbing his wife to death during an argument, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the official said that Raghya Dhapsi fatally attacked his wife Bharti Dhapsi (44) at their home in Mudgaon village on March 25 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were having a heated argument over his drinking habits. In a fit of rage, Raghya picked up a piece of wood and hit Bharti, he said. She was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, reported PTI.

The Kasa police have registered a case of murder against the husband, said the station house officer.

In another case, a week after a 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was found hanging, the man with whom she was in a relationship has been booked for abetment of suicide, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The man, Sameer Pandurang Pawar, a resident of Vikramgad in the district, was booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a complaint of the deceased woman's mother, they said, reported PTI.

The woman (21) was found hanging from a tree on March 18. Investigations revealed the victim and the accused frequently engaged in telephonic conversations, often marred by disputes and suspicions regarding the victim's character, they said, reported PTI.

The woman's mother emphasized that her daughter was in a committed relationship with the accused for the past three years and they were planning to get married, said the police, quoting the complaint.

Hence, she said her daughter's alleged suicide seemed implausible, attributing her death to the accused's suspicious conduct and frequent quarrels, they said.

Meanwhile, with the arrest of two persons from Solapur and Dhule districts of Maharashtra, police on March 20 claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman in Palghar, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said the woman's body, with her head severed, was found in the Vaitarna river on February 7, reported PTI.

The police initially could not identity the victim, but found that the word "Mamta" was inscribed on her right arm and silver rings were on her ankle, reported PTI.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and other charges against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

After weeks of probe, the police found the silver rings were bought from a jeweller in Dhule district, he said.

They identified the victim as Mamta Pawra, 32, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule district, said the police officer, reported PTI.

Based in inputs, they arrested two persons, Govind Yadav, 45, from Solapur and Mahesh Ravindra Badgujar, from Shirpur in Dhule, in connection with the murder, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)