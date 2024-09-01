Breaking News
Thane Accident Claims Tribunal awards Rs 16 lakh compensation to two bikers injured in accident 5 years ago

Thane Accident Claims Tribunal awards Rs 16-lakh compensation to two bikers injured in accident 5 years ago

Updated on: 01 September,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Their two-wheeler collided with a car at Vadpe in Thane district, owing to which the duo suffered injuries that required extensive medical treatment. The car's owner did not appear before the tribunal, leading to an ex parte decision against him. The insurance company contested the claims but the tribunal ruled in favour of the two bikers

Representative pic

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has granted compensation of more than Rs 16 lakh to two men who suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident five years ago. In an order passed on August 28, MACT member S N Shah said that Jitesh Ravindra Thackare, the first claimant, should receive Rs 6.19 lakh, while the second claimant, Tanmay Devidas Thakare, is to be compensated with Rs 10.9 lakh. MACT's detailed order was made public on Sunday, September 1, reported PTI.


The accident occurred on March 4, 2019, when Thackare was riding a motorcycle with Tanmay seated as a pillion. The two-wheeler collided with a car at Vadpe in Thane district, owing to which the duo suffered injuries that required extensive medical treatment. The car's owner, Dilip Bhudaji Jadhav, did not appear before the tribunal, leading to an ex parte decision against him. The insurance company, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd, represented by counsel A K Tiwari, contested the claim on several grounds, but the tribunal ruled in favour of the bike riders.



According to the tribunal's order, the compensation must be paid with an 8 per cent interest from the date the claim was filed. If the payment is delayed beyond one month from the date of the award, the interest rate will increase to 8.5 per cent per annum until the compensation is fully given.


The compensation awarded by the tribunal covers various aspects, including future loss of income, pain and suffering, special diet, conveyance, and loss of amenities and enjoyment of life. 

Kin of two cousins who died in Thane accident given Rs 48 lakh

Last week, the Thane MACT awarded a compensation of more than Rs 48 lakh to the families of two cousins who lost their lives in a road accident in December 2014.

The victims, 40-year-old Shyam Gopal Farde and Gurunath Govind Farde, 26, were residents of Farde Pada in Thane district's Shahapur area. The duo died after their two-wheeler was struck by a vehicle in Shelavli village on December 5, 2014.

In the copy of the order dated August 9 and made available on Monday,  MACT Chairman SB Agrawal directed the owner of the vehicle as well as New India Assurance Company to compensate the victims' families. While Shyam Gopal Farde's family was awarded Rs 32.29 lakh, Gurunath Farde's family received Rs 16 lakh.

(With PTI inputs)

