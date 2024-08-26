The accused duo, Muzaffar Sheikh and Sameer Rokadia, both residents of Nashik, were nabbed on a tip-off about some suspects coming to Bhiwandi to deliver drugs

An official on Monday the police seized 50 grams of mephedrone drug from a car and arrested two men in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The accused duo, Muzaffar Sheikh and Sameer Rokadia, both residents of Nashik, were nabbed on a tip-off about some suspects coming to Bhiwandi to deliver drugs on the August 24 night, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Police seized the car valued at Rs 15 lakh and two high-end mobile phones from the accused duo, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

In another case, The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested three persons, including a woman, involved in drug trafficking and seized 100 grams of heroin valued at Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials raided a flat in a residential locality at Turbhe, where they arrested two brothers, Iktharul Irshad Sheikh (25) and Sattarul Irshad Sheikh (22). During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had procured the drugs from Firozabi Hasim Shaikh (38), who was later traced and arrested by the police, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband and identifying potential buyers involved in the network.

Meanwhile, a man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old neighbour in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The 32-year-old accused has been booked on the charges of assault and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon when the child went to the accused's house to play with his children. The accused was alone in the house at the time, and he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her, he said, reported PTI.

The girl returned home and informed her parents, following which they approached the police, the official said.

In another case, a man has been booked for allegedly filming a woman employee of a jewellery shop in a dressing room in Thane, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the shop situated in Chitalsar area. She realised that someone was watching her and noticed a man filming her on his mobile phone through a peehole of the dressing room, an official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)