Two unidentified individuals posed as crime branch officials and tricked a 70-year-old Thane man into removing his gold ornaments worth Rs 70,000 in Thane district, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on August 24 at around 11:15 am, when the victim, Damodar Patil, was travelling in a car on the Nashik-Mumbai highway near Lodha Dham, reported PTI.

The suspects stopped Thane man's car under the pretext of security checking and instructed him to remove his gold ornaments, wrap them in paper, and place them in the car's dashboard drawer, reported PTI.

While engaging Thane man in conversation, the duo switched the wrapped ornaments with a package containing stones. The men then left the scene, and Patil later discovered the deception when he checked the package, police stated, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered at the Narpoli police station on a complaint lodged by Patil under sections 318(4) (cheating), 204 (personating a public servant), and 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

In another case, a man has been booked for allegedly filming a woman employee of a jewellery shop in a dressing room in Thane, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the shop situated in Chitalsar area. She realised that someone was watching her and noticed a man filming her on his mobile phone through a peehole of the dressing room, an official said, reported PTI.

The woman raised an alarm and rushed out of the dressing room, alerting other staff. The accused, identified as Pratik Mhatre, managed to run away, reported PTI.

Police are investigating if Mhatre was a staffer or a customer, reported PTI.

A case was registered under sections 77(Voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the police official said.

Meanwhile, police seized 50 grams of mephedrone drug from a car and arrested two men in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The accused duo, Muzaffar Sheikh and Sameer Rokadia, both residents of Nashik, were nabbed on a tip-off about some suspects coming to Bhiwandi to deliver drugs on the August 24 night, the official said, reported PTI.

Police seized the car valued at Rs 15 lakh and two high-end mobile phones from the accused duo, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)