The Thane police have registered a case against four persons for molesting a woman and assaulting her two friends after a minor road accident, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday when the complainant was travelling in a car with her two male friends, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Their car accidentally brushed a passerby, after which his friends assaulted the two men in the vehicle. When the woman tried to intervene, they pulled her shirt and molested her, the official said, citing the FIR, reported PTI.

The four men have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for using criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and furtherance of common intention, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, adding that efforts were being made to track them down.

In another case, the Thane police have registered a case after a 14-year-old girl alleged that a man she had befriended on social media raped her, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she met the man about three months ago in the Mumbra area, he said, citing the FIR.

The girl's social media friend also allegedly threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about the crime.

Her family recently shifted from Mumbra to the city's Kapurbawdi area where they approached the police, he said, reported PTI.

On their complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on Wednesday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape in certain cases) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A probe is underway to track down the accused, the official added.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl whom he had met on Instagram, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

After raping the girl, the 21-year-old accused, who works at a hotel in Goregaon area of the city, took her to Gujarat, said an official of Vakola police station, reported PTI.

While her family filed a missing person complaint, the girl returned home on her own and narrated what she had gone through, the official said, reported PTI.

After the family filed a complaint, the man was nabbed on Tuesday and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)