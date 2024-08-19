The incident occurred in a slum in the Kalwa area on Saturday night

The police on Monday said that a 25-year-old Thane autorickshaw driver was stabbed and injured by a man after he refused to give him money to procure ganja in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in a slum in the Kalwa area on Saturday night, an official said.

The alleged accused, Vicky Daniel, approached the victim and demanded Rs 500 to procure ganja, and when the latter refused, he pulled out a knife and attacked the Thane autorickshaw driver brutally, he said, reported PTI.

The Thane autorickshaw driver sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

In another case, a man addicted to online gambling was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly murdering a 74-year-old woman, stealing her gold jewellery and then setting the house on fire to destroy evidence, a police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident took place in Zatewada on August 14, the Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.

"Abhimanyu Gupta (35) attacked Sevamary Augustin Nadar when she was alone, slit her throat and fled with gold ornaments. He then set the house on fire to destroy evidence. We traced him to a lodge in Thane and arrested him on Saturday. He has been charged with murder and other offences," the official said, reported PTI.

A probe has found Gupta was addicted to online gambling and had lost more than Rs 2 lakh, due to which he planned the robbery at Nadar's home, the official added.

"Gupta had worked in the dairy run by the victim's son, so he had details of the family etc. He has been remanded in police custody till August 28," the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old cloth trader from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.9 crore by fraudsters who lured him to take up share trading, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Khadakpada police on Saturday registered a first information report under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)